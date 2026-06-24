Trump says refuses to sign bipartisan bill until Congress approves voter-ID

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will refuse to sign a landmark housing bill embraced by his own Republican Party until Congress passes legislation that would overhaul American elections and restrict voter registration.



"Today's Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency," Trump posted on social media, referring to a measure that failed in the Senate and which critics say is an effort to suppress voting in Democratic-leaning communities.



The bill would require all voters to show proof of citizenship like a passport, when registering to vote, and photo identification to cast a ballot.



AFP



