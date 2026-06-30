Over 95 million people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Tuesday: AFP analysis

World News
30-06-2026 | 05:29
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Over 95 million people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Tuesday: AFP analysis
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Over 95 million people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Tuesday: AFP analysis

More than 95 million people in Europe, mainly located in the eastern and southern parts of the continent, are set to face temperatures of at least 35C on Tuesday, according to AFP calculations.

This is down from more than 130 million forecast to experience such temperatures on Monday, although 2 in 5 people in Europe (excluding Turkey) are still expected to face temperatures above 30C Tuesday as the continent's most severe heatwave on record scorches east after smothering western Europe last week.

AFP

World News

million

people

Europe

temperatures

above

Tuesday:

analysis

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