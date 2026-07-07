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Tolls from China storms, rain rise to 15 dead, nine missing: State media
World News
07-07-2026 | 02:35
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Tolls from China storms, rain rise to 15 dead, nine missing: State media
The death toll from severe storms and heavy rain in parts of China rose to 15 on Tuesday with nine more missing, state media reported, as leader Xi Jinping called for "all out" rescue efforts.
The central province of Hubei was hit by "severe convective weather" that left 11 people dead and one missing, state news agency Xinhua said.
Four more people died and eight are missing in the southern region of Guangxi, which has also been hit by extreme weather, state broadcaster CCTV said.
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