Infantino told Trump FIFA disciplinary body is 'independent'

Gianni Infantino said Monday he told Donald Trump that FIFA's disciplinary body was independent when the president rang him about reviewing US World Cup star Folarin Balogun's red card.



"I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," FIFA chief Infantino said in a statement.



The u-turn over Balogun's one-game suspension allows him to play later Monday in the World Cup last 16 match with Belgium.







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