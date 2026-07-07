US official to NBC News: Iran attacked two ships, violated memorandum of understanding

Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 11:48
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US official to NBC News: Iran attacked two ships, violated memorandum of understanding
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US official to NBC News: Iran attacked two ships, violated memorandum of understanding

Iran attacked two ships overnight with two short-range, high-speed missiles, a U.S. official told NBC News.

The official said Iran’s attacks over the past 12 hours were aggressive and constituted a direct violation of the memorandum of understanding.

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Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency
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