Power cuts in France leave thousands sweltering amid scorching heatwave

Authorities in northern France were scrambling on Wednesday to restore electricity to thousands of homes hit by power cuts amid a blistering heatwave that has scorched much of western Europe for days.



Healthcare centers and critical sites were being prioritized in the effort, with generators provided to tide over retirement homes after Tuesday's outages blamed on a transformer incident, they added.



"The incident was accidental and related to the current heat wave," officials said in a statement. "No one was injured."







Reuters