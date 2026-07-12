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Trump pays tribute to Lindsey Graham as 'one of the greatest people'
World News
12-07-2026 | 05:11
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Trump pays tribute to Lindsey Graham as 'one of the greatest people'
U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, calling him "one of the greatest people" in a post on Truth Social on Sunday after the death of his key ally was announced.
"Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!" Trump said.
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