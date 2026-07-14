DRC Ebola outbreak two to four times bigger than official scale: WHO

World News
14-07-2026 | 07:25
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DRC Ebola outbreak two to four times bigger than official scale: WHO
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DRC Ebola outbreak two to four times bigger than official scale: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday the true extent of the deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could be four times larger than official figures suggest.

According to the DRC's latest official figures, the outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever has infected more than 1,960 people and killed over 700 since it was detected in mid-May, but the WHO's emergencies director Chikwe Ihekweazu said WHO modelling indicated "the scale of the outbreak is at least two to four times the number of cases that we have found."


AFP
 

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