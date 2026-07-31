Poland summons Russian ambassador over missile incursion: PM Tusk

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31-07-2026 | 09:20
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Poland summons Russian ambassador over missile incursion: PM Tusk
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Poland summons Russian ambassador over missile incursion: PM Tusk

The Polish foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador following the incursion of a missile into one of its eastern regions a day earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday.

"Today, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the missile that hit Polish territory yesterday," he wrote on X, after the missile left a crater in a field some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Poland's border with Ukraine.

AFP

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