UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party

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12-08-2026 | 11:42
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UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party
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UN calls on Russia to lift election ban on anti-war party

The United Nations on Wednesday called on Russia to lift its ban on the anti-war party Yabloko running in September's parliamentary elections.

"We are deeply concerned about the barring of Yabloko, one of Russia's oldest political parties, from the September parliamentary elections," said a statement from the U.N. Human Rights Office. "We call on the authorities to overturn the ban."

AFP

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