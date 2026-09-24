Airstrikes hit 10 Afghanistan locations: Pakistan info minister

Pakistan said Thursday it had launched air and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan, accusing its neighbour of allowing "terrorist sanctuaries" on its soil.



"Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan," Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar said on X.



"The strikes were deliberate, precise, calibrated, and proportionate, and strictly limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks against Pakistan."



AFP