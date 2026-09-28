Germany vows support for ICC as Trump escalates pressure on court

Germany on Monday vowed continued support for the International Criminal Court, ahead of a trip by its foreign minister to the Hague-based court that is currently in the U.S. administration's crosshairs.



U.S. President Donald Trump has long opposed the ICC and recently urged countries to leave the "evil" court immediately.



His administration has ⁠sought to punish the court over investigations into U.S. personnel as well as its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.







Reuters