Rare light aircraft crash in Beijing kills pilot, injures 13 people

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27-06-2026 | 06:30
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Rare light aircraft crash in Beijing kills pilot, injures 13 people
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Rare light aircraft crash in Beijing kills pilot, injures 13 people

A light aircraft crash into Beijing's tallest building on Friday killed the pilot and injured 13 people who were not on board, the local government said following the unusual accident for the Chinese capital, where airspace is heavily restricted.

Those injured are receiving medical treatment and authorities are investigating the incident, Chaoyang district government said in a statement on Saturday.

"A single-engine, two-seat light sport aircraft collided with ⁠a high-rise building while flying near the East third ring road in Chaoyang, at 5:55 p.m. (0955 GMT) on June 26," said the statement, which was posted on social media.

"There was only one person on board, the pilot, who died," the statement added, without giving any further details of the possible cause of the crash.



Reuters
 

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