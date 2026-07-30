US Fed holds interest rates steady as 'family fight' sees hawks call for hike

World News
30-07-2026 | 00:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Fed holds interest rates steady as &#39;family fight&#39; sees hawks call for hike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Fed holds interest rates steady as 'family fight' sees hawks call for hike

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, with Chair Kevin Warsh lauding a "family fight" that saw three policymakers dissent in calling for a rate hike to combat surging inflation.

U.S. households have been battered by years of high prices, and inflation has spiked on the back of President Donald Trump's war on Iran since March, with skyrocketing energy prices bleeding through into other products.

The Fed held rates at 3.50-3.75 percent for the fifth straight meeting, with Warsh denying that he was reticent to take action against high prices.

"We are on the job. We will deliver. We are focused like a laser, making sure we can do it," he said, adding that there was "no magic wand" with which the Fed could lower inflation quickly.

Warsh insisted the economy was showing "impressive resilience, with recent shocks."

The new Fed chair was nominated by Trump, who has exerted unprecedented pressure on the central bank to lower rates in a bid to turbocharge the economy, despite rising prices.

On Wednesday, Trump praised Warsh and claimed that the Fed chair would "love to see lower interest rates," adding without evidence that other board members were making decisions on a political basis.

AFP

World News

United States

Fed

Federal Reserve

Interest Rates

Kevin Warsh

LBCI Next
At least one dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv
Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-05

US 'not looking for a fight' over Strait of Hormuz: Pentagon

LBCI
World News
2026-06-09

Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Trump call, no dates for US envoys' Russia visit

LBCI
World News
2026-05-04

Germany's foreign minister sees no NATO deterrence gap as US plans troop reduction

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-12

Pakistan FM calls for 'restraint' in call with Iran counterpart, ministry says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:48

At least one dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv

LBCI
World News
00:27

Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government

LBCI
World News
00:24

'Heavy wave' of US strikes against Iran completed: CENTCOM

LBCI
World News
08:47

Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Iran closes airspace until further notice: civil aviation

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-19

Iran says peace proposal includes reparations for war damage, US troop withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Israel says it struck 16 planes used to transport weapons to Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

Iran says stopped two ships trying to transit Hormuz Strait

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone

LBCI
World News
08:39

Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News

LBCI
World News
08:47

Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News

LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury

LBCI
Middle East News
12:55

Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port

LBCI
Middle East News
13:17

Any plan that ignores Turkish-Cypriot rights doomed: Erdogan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More