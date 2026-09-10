Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

World News
10-09-2026 | 01:35
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Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress
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Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised $5,000 to every American adult if Republicans retain control of Congress in November, coupling the extraordinary claim with a plea for his supporters to "pretend" he was on the ballot.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," he told the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, as the party struggles in polls against the Democrats.

The president did not say where the money would come from -- with the theoretical bill likely topping $1 trillion -- citing only that "our country is making so much money."

Doubling down on his bet that he can help Republicans defy opinion polls and retain both houses of Congress on November 3, Trump said: "I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot."

"I'm on the ballot, I'm on the ballot -- just one more time," he told the crowd.

Opinion polls overwhelmingly show that Trump's approval ratings are in the low 30s, as voters become increasingly angry about high prices and the war he launched against Iran.

Decision Desk HQ projects Democrats to win the House 230-205 and the Senate to finish 51-49 in their favor in November.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Republicans

Congress

Midterms

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