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Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off Indonesia's maluku, agency says
World News
11-09-2026 | 08:52
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Magnitude 6.2 quake hits off Indonesia's maluku, agency says
A magnitude 6.2 quake hit Indonesia's Banda Sea near Maluku Island on Friday, the country's geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.
The epicenter of the quake was 143 km (89 miles) deep, the agency said. There was no immediate report of damages.
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