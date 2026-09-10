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China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
World News
10-09-2026 | 06:17
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China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in New Delhi
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi this weekend, Beijing said Thursday, marking his first visit to neighbouring India in seven years.
"At the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13," a foreign ministry statement read.
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