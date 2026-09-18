France will convene G7 energy summit: Macron

President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France would convene a G7 meeting dedicated to energy in the next weeks as fuel prices soar amid the U.S.-Iran war.



"In the coming weeks, we will have a G7 meeting devoted to these energy issues, both to strengthen cooperation and to avoid unnecessary tensions between the G7 countries and our main partners," Macron said. "It will also be an opportunity to consider options for a possible release or unlocking of strategic reserves."



AFP