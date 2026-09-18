Assad-era Syrian official jailed for 60 years by US court

World News
18-09-2026 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Assad-era Syrian official jailed for 60 years by US court
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Assad-era Syrian official jailed for 60 years by US court

A former Syrian government official who headed the Damascus Central Prison under ousted President Bashar al-Assad and was convicted of torture by a U.S. federal jury has been sentenced to 60 years in prison by ‌a U.S. judge, federal prosecutors said.

Samir Ousman Alsheikh, 74, was charged in 2024 and convicted in March this year on three counts of torture and one count of conspiracy to commit torture for his involvement in the abuse of prisoners at Adra Prison in Damascus.

Alsheikh was also convicted of lying to U.S. immigration authorities about his commission of the crimes, fraudulently obtaining a green card and attempting to naturalize ⁠as a U.S. citizen, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Thursday's sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Hernan Vera in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Alsheikh ordered subordinates to inflict physical and mental pain on prisoners to deter opposition to Assad's government and was sometimes personally involved in such incidents.

The U.S. Justice Department said Alsheikh, who held positions in the state security apparatus, was the highest-ranking former member of Assad's government to be tried and convicted in person outside Syria so far.

Alsheikh's legal team had asked for a five-year sentence. In March, they said they were "disappointed" by his conviction. Alsheikh, who headed Adra Prison from 2005 to 2008, had ‌previously ⁠pleaded not guilty.

Khaled Abdul Malek, a witness in the case who was detained and tortured at Adra prison, said in a written statement shared with reporters that the sentencing showed that "even when justice is delayed, it will always come."

"This trial is not the end, but the first step on the road toward accountability and justice for everyone whose ⁠hands have been stained with the blood of innocent people," he said.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

United States

Syria

Damascus

Prison

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Russia says UK diplomat summoned over 'escalation' in arms supplies to Kyiv
Russians begin voting in controlled election as war drags on
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-11

Syria court sentences Assad-era security official Atif Najib to death

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-03

Syria has begun destroying Assad-era chemical weapon materials: UN envoy

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-19

Syria arrests Assad-era officer who fled Austria after conviction

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Macron arrives in Syria for first post-Assad visit by West European head of state: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:33

Russia says UK diplomat summoned over 'escalation' in arms supplies to Kyiv

LBCI
World News
04:12

Russians begin voting in controlled election as war drags on

LBCI
World News
03:30

Shark kills swimmer off beach in Western Australia: Police

LBCI
World News
02:18

Seoul says will not deploy troops for military intervention in Iran war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-25

Israeli army says it has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa and other areas of Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:56

Trump to give China's Xi rare airport welcome: Official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Avichay Adraee issues urgent warning to residents in Bekaa villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-21

Trump says US working to resolve Hezbollah issue, signals support for Lebanese Army

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament session outcome: Hezbollah sidesteps confidence vote with walkout

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Aoun in Paris: Lebanon has chosen the state, now it needs international support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel raises Ali al-Taher as UNIFIL replacement debate intensifies

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline up by LBP 92,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Macron: A sovereign, stable Lebanon is key to regional peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Jordan, France reaffirm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state institutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

Five arrested over alleged Syria-Lebanon network; Hezbollah-linked figure identified

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More