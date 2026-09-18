EU slams Russia vote held under 'institutionalised repression'

The European Union slammed Russia's tightly controlled parliamentary elections on Friday, accusing the Kremlin of using repression to deprive voters of "a genuine choice about the future of their country."



"The way the State Duma elections are conducted underscores the continued and deepening erosion of democracy in Russia," European Commission spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters. "Russian authorities have continued to increase systematic and institutionalised repression to exclude any democratic opposition forces."



AFP



