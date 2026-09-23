Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says

A Russian military Mi-8 ‌helicopter made a brief incursion into NATO member Poland's airspace from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the Polish Army Operational Command said on ⁠Wednesday.



The helicopter spent 42 seconds in Polish airspace and entered to a maximum depth of about 300 metres (328 yards), it said on X.



"Fighter aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets remained on standby. The ‌nature ⁠of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense," it said.



Poland is ⁠on heightened alert for any incursion into its airspace connected with Russia's war in ⁠Ukraine.



The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to a ⁠Reuters request for comment on the incident.



Reuters