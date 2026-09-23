Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says

World News
23-09-2026 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian military helicopter entered Polish airspace briefly, Polish army says

A Russian military Mi-8 ‌helicopter made a brief incursion into NATO member Poland's airspace from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the Polish Army Operational Command said on ⁠Wednesday.

The helicopter spent 42 seconds in Polish airspace and entered to a maximum depth of about 300 metres (328 yards), it said on X.

"Fighter aircraft were scrambled, and ground-based forces and assets remained on standby. The ‌nature ⁠of the incident indicates that Russia is once again testing the readiness of our air defense," it said.

Poland is ⁠on heightened alert for any incursion into its airspace connected with Russia's war in ⁠Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to a ⁠Reuters request for comment on the incident.

Reuters

World News

Russia

NATO

Poland

Airspace

Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-01

Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal arrives in Tyre by military helicopter

LBCI
World News
2026-09-13

Russia hits truck near Polish border in latest strike near NATO

LBCI
World News
2026-07-06

Russian army says shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones overnight

LBCI
World News
2026-08-21

Finland summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation: Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

LBCI
World News
05:38

Fighting erupts between Ethiopian forces and Tigrayan rebels in Afar region: NGOs

LBCI
World News
01:37

Trump met with Venezuela's interim leader at UN

LBCI
World News
01:33

Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-09-13

Swedes vote in election that could usher far right into government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-15

Lebanon warns displaced against rushing home after US-Iran deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-01

Israeli army warns money changers allegedly linked to Hezbollah after strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-17

Trump says ‘we will make Lebanon great again’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More