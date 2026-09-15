US 10-year Treasury yields hit 19-year high amid surging inflation

World News
15-09-2026 | 03:06
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US 10-year Treasury yields hit 19-year high amid surging inflation
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US 10-year Treasury yields hit 19-year high amid surging inflation

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit a 19-year high of 5.02 percent on Tuesday as surging oil prices caused by the Middle East war ramped up inflation fears, with investors betting that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this week.

Crude prices have surged this month as supply concerns mount, compounded at the weekend when Saudi Arabia shut its East-West pipeline -- a key export route with Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- following drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

AFP

World News

10-year

Treasury

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19-year

surging

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