Russian daytime strike on Kyiv kills three: Mayor

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25-09-2026 | 08:26
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Russian daytime strike on Kyiv kills three: Mayor
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Russian daytime strike on Kyiv kills three: Mayor

A daytime Russian drone strike on Kyiv on Friday killed three people and left seven wounded, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said.

"According to preliminary information, in the parking lot near the office building where the UAV struck, cars are on fire, and the bodies of three people killed have been found. Seven people were wounded," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

AFP

World News

Russia

Drone

Kyiv

Ukraine

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