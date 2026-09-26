Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

World News
26-09-2026 | 07:55
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Blast in Pakistan&#39;s Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
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Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30

Eleven people were ‌killed and 30 injured in ⁠a blast in Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan ‌on ⁠Saturday, emergency service Rescue ⁠1122 said.

Reuters

World News

Blast

Dera Ismail ​Khan

Pakistan

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