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Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
World News
26-09-2026 | 07:55
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Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
Eleven people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan on Saturday, emergency service Rescue 1122 said.
Reuters
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