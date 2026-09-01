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North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says
World News
01-09-2026 | 00:29
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North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says
North Korea and the United States are showing signs of resuming dialogue, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday after being briefed by Seoul's intelligence agency.
There had, however, been nothing confirmed on specific contacts between Pyongyang and Washington, he told a televised briefing.
Reuters
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