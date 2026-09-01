North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says

World News
01-09-2026 | 00:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says

North Korea and the ‌United States are showing signs of resuming dialogue, ⁠a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday after being briefed by Seoul's intelligence ‌agency.

There ⁠had, however, been nothing confirmed on specific ⁠contacts between Pyongyang and Washington, ⁠he told a ⁠televised briefing.

Reuters

World News

Korea

signs

resuming

dialogue,

South

Korean

lawmaker

LBCI Next
Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv rail depot kills 7: Ukraine rail chief
Trump was sending message to Iran with Kharg Island post: Vance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-17

South Korea hopes for 'meaningful dialogue' between US and North Korea

LBCI
World News
2026-08-19

North Korea leader's sister says 'unaware' of reported Kim-Trump communication

LBCI
World News
2026-07-11

North Korea condemns NATO summit, says denuclearisation should start with US allies

LBCI
World News
2026-08-18

Japan's defense minister says cooperation with US, South Korea 'critical' for region

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:36

Former gang member found guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur

LBCI
World News
02:12

Russian ballistic strike on Kyiv rail depot kills 7: Ukraine rail chief

LBCI
World News
11:49

Trump was sending message to Iran with Kharg Island post: Vance

LBCI
World News
10:11

Nepal flood death toll rises to 939, missing drops to 3,925: Disaster authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-25

Official: Iran reviewed US proposals and considers them excessive

LBCI
World News
2026-02-09

UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout

LBCI
World News
2026-01-18

Macron wants EU to use 'anti-coercion instrument' against Trump tariffs

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-03

Iran says fired new salvo of missiles at Israel: Local media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More