US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban: Sources tell Reuters

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01-10-2026 | 04:05
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US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban: Sources tell Reuters
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US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban: Sources tell Reuters

The Trump administration has told Germany and France to draw down emergency diesel inventories ⁠to help to ease global fuel prices or face a potential U.S. diesel export ban, according ⁠to three people close to the discussions.



Reuters
 

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Germany

Diesel

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Export

Ban

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