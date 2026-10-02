World food prices near four-year high in September: UN

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02-10-2026 | 05:28
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World food prices near four-year high in September: UN
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World food prices near four-year high in September: UN

World food prices rose in September to their highest in nearly four years as logistics disruptions and weather concerns affected crop markets, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said.

Fears about a severe El Nino weather pattern have pushed international sugar prices to an 18-month high, while a war-related collapse in Black Sea trade pushed wheat futures to a three-year peak early last month.

The ⁠FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 136.0 points, up from a revised 134.0 for August and the highest reading since November 2022.

FAO's benchmarks for cereal, sugar and vegetable oil prices all rose last month, though meat and dairy quotations fell.



Reuters 
 

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