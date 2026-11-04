Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government

Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 13:18
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Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government
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Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government

A leading Arab-Israeli party on Wednesday said it would recommend that opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot form the next government following last week's election.

"The parliamentary group of the United Arab List has decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government," the party known by its Hebrew acronym Raam said in a press statement ahead of a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, who is consulting with various political forces on the formation of a new government.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Arab

Israeli

Party

Raam

Gadi Eisenkot

Government

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