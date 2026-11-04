News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jalset Thika
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government
Middle East News
04-11-2026 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Arab-Israeli party Raam endorses Eisenkot to form new government
A leading Arab-Israeli party on Wednesday said it would recommend that opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot form the next government following last week's election.
"The parliamentary group of the United Arab List has decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government," the party known by its Hebrew acronym Raam said in a press statement ahead of a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, who is consulting with various political forces on the formation of a new government.
AFP
Middle East News
Arab
Israeli
Party
Raam
Gadi Eisenkot
Government
Israel weighs its next government: Trump's midterm setback casts shadow over Netanyahu
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-29
Seven arrested in alleged Qatari vote-buying scandal involving Israeli Arab party: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2026-10-29
Seven arrested in alleged Qatari vote-buying scandal involving Israeli Arab party: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
0
Middle East News
2026-10-29
Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2026-10-29
Israeli election official calls for probe into suspected Qatari funding of Arab party: Amal Shehadeh
0
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history
Middle East News
2026-10-27
Netanyahu rival Eisenkot urges voters to unseat 'worst govt' in Israeli history
0
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Arab Israeli candidate calls for 'genuine Jewish-Arab partnership' to unseat Netanyahu
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Arab Israeli candidate calls for 'genuine Jewish-Arab partnership' to unseat Netanyahu
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel weighs its next government: Trump's midterm setback casts shadow over Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel weighs its next government: Trump's midterm setback casts shadow over Netanyahu
0
Middle East News
12:17
Iran inflicted 'defeat' on Trump, security chief says after midterms
Middle East News
12:17
Iran inflicted 'defeat' on Trump, security chief says after midterms
0
Middle East News
11:10
Red Cross delivers essential medical supplies to Yemen's besieged Taiz city
Middle East News
11:10
Red Cross delivers essential medical supplies to Yemen's besieged Taiz city
0
Middle East News
07:10
Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
07:10
Iran's IRGC says four tankers ablaze after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-07-17
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:54
Israel president urges parties to accept 'no clear winner' in election
Middle East News
05:54
Israel president urges parties to accept 'no clear winner' in election
0
Middle East News
2026-09-30
Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy
Middle East News
2026-09-30
Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy
0
World News
2026-09-25
US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says
World News
2026-09-25
US proposes trilateral meeting with Ukraine, Russia in UAE, Zelenskiy says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:05
PM Salam warns against dragging Lebanon into new regional war, condemns interference in Arab affairs
Lebanon News
03:05
PM Salam warns against dragging Lebanon into new regional war, condemns interference in Arab affairs
2
World News
02:40
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54
World News
02:40
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54
3
World News
02:22
Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party
World News
02:22
Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party
4
World News
00:46
Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset
World News
00:46
Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset
5
Lebanon News
06:55
Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi to visit Lebanon on November 18: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:55
Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi to visit Lebanon on November 18: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
09:34
Israeli strike on motorcycle in South Lebanon kills one, injures another
Lebanon News
09:34
Israeli strike on motorcycle in South Lebanon kills one, injures another
7
Middle East News
00:40
Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'
Middle East News
00:40
Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'
8
World News
00:30
Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat
World News
00:30
Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More