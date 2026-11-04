US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms

World News
04-11-2026 | 11:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US VP Vance says Iran war is &#39;the reason we lost&#39; midterms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Iran war doomed Republicans in the midterm elections, as he sought to distance himself from the conflict ahead of a possible 2028 White House run.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy post on X -- apparently referring to President Donald Trump saying the Iran war was "part of it" but that it was still justified.

"Everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," added Vance, who had reportedly been skeptical about the war Trump launched in February.



AFP
 

World News

US

VP

JD Vance

Iran

War

Midterms

LBCI Next
Top US Senate Democrat says Iran war 'must end'
US midterm result a call to 'unite' to fight cost of living: UK PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-09-03

US VP Vance says Hormuz oil flow 'almost' at pre-war levels

LBCI
World News
00:05

Top House Democrat says 'MAGA extremists are on the run' in US midterms

LBCI
World News
2026-09-04

Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US

LBCI
World News
00:32

Trump says rival Democrats did 'good job' in US midterms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

Top US Senate Democrat says Iran war 'must end'

LBCI
World News
08:42

US midterm result a call to 'unite' to fight cost of living: UK PM

LBCI
World News
07:36

Kremlin hopes Trump will continue 'peacemaking efforts' after midterm elections: Russian media

LBCI
World News
04:15

Far-right wave 'unravelling', says Spain's Sanchez after US vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

Israeli strike in Bar Elias targets Islamist group official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-30

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages

LBCI
World News
00:32

Trump says rival Democrats did 'good job' in US midterms

LBCI
World News
2026-07-01

German prosecutors charge Nord Stream suspect

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US midterm elections: What is at stake for Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

PM Salam warns against dragging Lebanon into new regional war, condemns interference in Arab affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Out of the gray: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Out of the grey: Lebanon still has 10 FATF requirements to meet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

As Iran strike looms, Israel weighs military and political scenarios

LBCI
World News
02:40

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate seat, bringing party's total to 54

LBCI
World News
02:22

Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party

LBCI
World News
00:46

Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More