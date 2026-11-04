US VP Vance says Iran war is 'the reason we lost' midterms

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Iran war doomed Republicans in the midterm elections, as he sought to distance himself from the conflict ahead of a possible 2028 White House run.



"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy post on X -- apparently referring to President Donald Trump saying the Iran war was "part of it" but that it was still justified.



"Everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," added Vance, who had reportedly been skeptical about the war Trump launched in February.







AFP