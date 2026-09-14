Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity

World News
14-09-2026 | 14:35
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Trump rejects &#39;hoax&#39; fears that AI could destroy humanity
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Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity

Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity


U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed as a "hoax" fears that artificial intelligence poses a threat to humanity, after several tech bosses called for a slow-down in the development of the technology.

"AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," he said on Truth Social, comparing it to the investigation into alleged ties with Russia and his impeachment over Ukraine, both in his first term.

AFP

World News

rejects

'hoax'

fears

could

destroy

humanity

Trump says 'open' to engaging with Iran
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