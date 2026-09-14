Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity





U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed as a "hoax" fears that artificial intelligence poses a threat to humanity, after several tech bosses called for a slow-down in the development of the technology.



"AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," he said on Truth Social, comparing it to the investigation into alleged ties with Russia and his impeachment over Ukraine, both in his first term.



AFP