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Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity
World News
14-09-2026 | 14:35
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Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity
Trump rejects 'hoax' fears that AI could destroy humanity
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed as a "hoax" fears that artificial intelligence poses a threat to humanity, after several tech bosses called for a slow-down in the development of the technology.
"AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," he said on Truth Social, comparing it to the investigation into alleged ties with Russia and his impeachment over Ukraine, both in his first term.
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