Top House Democrat says 'MAGA extremists are on the run' in US midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement was "on the run" Tuesday as its candidates suffered several key defeats in midterm elections, said top House of Representatives Democrat Hakeem Jeffries.



"MAGA extremists are on the run from sea to shining sea. Donald Trump is shook right now," Jeffries said in a short video posted to his Facebook page after Democrats were projected to win a majority in the House.



If Jeffries, the current House minority leader, wins the speakership as expected in the new Congress, he would become the first Black speaker of the House in U.S. history.



AFP