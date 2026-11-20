U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is unsure if doing away with nuclear weapons "can ever happen" after meeting the leaders of Russia and China, the world's other two main nuclear powers.



"If somebody comes (and says), 'I'll make you a deal. Let's all cut them in half.' It's hard to say yes, especially when you're leading," Trump told journalists, adding that it is "very, very difficult to say, 'Let's get rid of our nuclear weapons.'"



AFP











