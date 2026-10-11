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Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
World News
11-10-2026 | 10:43
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Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other's energy infrastructure.
"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote on his Truth Social network, without further details.
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Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
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