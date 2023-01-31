Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

World
2023-01-31 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

Ukraine's defense minister is expected in Paris on Tuesday to meet President Emmanuel Macron amid a debate among Kyiv's allies over whether to provide fighter jets for its war against Russia, after US President Joe Biden ruled out giving F-16s.

Ukraine planned to push for Western fourth-generation fighters like F-16s after securing supplies of main battle tanks last week, an adviser to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday.

Asked at the White House on Monday if the United States would provide F-16s, Biden told reporters: "No."

But France and Poland appear to be willing to entertain any such request from Ukraine, with Macron telling reporters in The Hague on Monday that "by definition, nothing is excluded" when it comes to military assistance.

In remarks carried on French television before Biden spoke in Washington, Macron stressed any such move would depend on several factors including the need to avoid escalation and assurances that the aircraft would not "touch Russian soil." He said Reznikov would also meet his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu in Paris on Tuesday.

In Poland on Monday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also did not rule out a possible supply of F-16s to neighboring Ukraine, in response to a question from a reporter before Biden spoke.

Morawiecki said in remarks posted on his website that any such transfer would take place "in complete coordination" with NATO countries.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukraine president's office, noted "positive signals" from Poland and said France "does not exclude" such a move in separate posts on his Telegram channel.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was in Japan on Tuesday where he thanked Tokyo for the "planes and the cargo capabilities" it is providing Ukraine. A day earlier in South Korea he urged Seoul to increase its military support to Ukraine.

Biden's comment came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had begun exacting its revenge for Ukraine's resistance to its invasion with relentless attacks in the east, where it appeared to be making incremental gains.

Zelenskiy has warned for weeks that Moscow aims to step up its assault after about two months of virtual stalemate along the front line that stretches across the south and east.

Ukraine won a huge boost last week when Germany and the United States announced plans to provide heavy tanks, ending weeks of diplomatic deadlock on the issue.

While there was no sign of a broader new Russian offensive, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, Denis Pushilin, said Russian troops had secured a foothold in Vuhledar, a coal-mining town whose ruins have been a Ukrainian bastion since the outset of the war.

Pushilin said that despite "huge losses" Ukrainian forces were consolidating positions in industrial facilities.

'BATTLE FOR EVERY METER'

Pushilin said Ukrainian forces were throwing reinforcements at Bakhmut, Maryinka and Vuhledar, towns running from north to south just west of Donetsk city. The Russian state news agency TASS quoted him as saying Russian forces were making advances there, but "not clear-cut, that is, here there is a battle for literally every meter."

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Ukraine still controlled Maryinka and Vuhledar, where Russian attacks were less intense on Monday.

Pushilin's adviser, Yan Gagin, said fighters from Russian mercenary force Wagner had taken partial control of a supply road leading to Bakhmut, a city that has been Moscow's focus for months.

A day earlier, the head of Wagner said his fighters had secured Blahodatne, a village just north of Bakhmut, although Kyiv said it had repelled assaults on Blahodatne.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports. But the locations of the reported fighting indicated clear, though gradual, Russian gains.

In central Zaporizhzhia region and in southern Kherson region, Russian forces shelled more than 40 settlements, Ukraine's General Staff said. Targets included the city of Kherson, where there were casualties.

The Russians also launched four rocket attacks on Ochakiv in southern Mykolaiv, the army said, on the day Zelenskiy met the Danish prime minister in Mykolaiv city, to the northeast.

WESTERN DELAYS

Zelenskiy is urging the West to hasten delivery of its promised weapons so Ukraine can go on the offensive, but most of the hundreds of tanks pledged by Western countries are months away from delivery.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said the 14 Challenger tanks donated by Britain would be on the front line around April or May, without giving an exact timetable.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Western countries supplying arms leads "to NATO countries more and more becoming directly involved in the conflict - but it doesn't have the potential to change the course of events and will not do so."

The US-based Institute for the Study of War think-tank said "the West's failure to provide the necessary materiel" last year was the main reason Kyiv's advances had halted since November.

The researchers said in a report that Ukraine could still recapture territory once the promised weapons arrive.

The Belarusian defense ministry said on Tuesday that Russia and Belarus had started a week-long session of staff training in preparation for joint drills in Russia in September.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow justifies as necessary to protect itself from its neighbor’s ties with the West, has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

Reuters

World

Ukraine

Russia

War

Western

Allies

Claims

Gain

Defense

Minister

French

President

Macron

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Australian nuclear body joins search for missing radioactive capsule
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-22

German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China

LBCI
Middle East
05:09

Turkey's tourism gains in war-hit 2022 but trade deficit widens

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

French finance minister backs pension push, UAE’s COP28 pick

LBCI
World
2023-01-30

Iran, Russia link banking systems amid Western sanction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:36

Italy facing attacks by international anarchists

LBCI
World
10:07

Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

LBCI
World
09:58

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

LBCI
World
07:00

Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Mark Daou meets State Department, stresses accountability in Beirut port investigation

LBCI
Variety
10:50

Lebanese mountains witness peaceful scenes after recent snowfall

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:02

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app