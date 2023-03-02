Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

World
2023-03-02 | 06:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

Oil edged higher on Thursday, though gains made on signs of a strong economic rebound in top crude importer China were kept in check by fears over the impact of potnetial increases to European interest rates.

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.51%, to $84.74 a barrel by 1017 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.58%, at $78.14. 

Manufacturing activity in China grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade last month, data showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of a rebound in the world's second-largest economy after removal of strict COVID-19 curbs. 

China's seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high this month as refiners take advantage of cheap prices. 

However, the market was pressured by growing expectations of rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB) after faster than expected acceleration in consumer prices in France, Spain and Germany. 

Euro zone inflation rose to a higher than expected annual rate of 8.5% in February, according to a first estimate from the EU's statistics agency. 

"Resurfacing inflation worries contributed to the souring mood," said PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga. "Persistent inflation anxiety will act as a break on a prolonged rally in the immediate future." 

In the United States, a tenth consecutive week of crude stock builds (USOILC=ECI) also weighed. 

Record exports of U.S. crude oil, however, kept the build smaller than in recent weeks, the Energy Information Administration said. 

Reuters
 

Breaking Headlines

World

Oil

Economy

Importer

China

Europe

Interest

Rates

LBCI Next
US, allies in war of words with Russia at G20 meet
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

China's Communist party cautious on economy, reiterates party's leadership

LBCI
World
2023-01-27

Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks

LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:01

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

LBCI
World
10:38

Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

LBCI
World
10:34

IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking breakthrough on cooperation

LBCI
World
08:30

Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
World
04:23

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app