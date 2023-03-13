News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK doctors begin strike likely to be 'most disruptive' for health service
World
2023-03-13 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK doctors begin strike likely to be 'most disruptive' for health service
Thousands of junior doctors in Britain walked out on Monday in a three-day strike that will disrupt patient care, as they protest over pay they say can work out at less per hour than a barista.
The strike is the latest involving staff at Britain's state-funded National Health Service (NHS), following walkouts by nurses, paramedics and other workers demanding a pay rise that better reflects double-digit levels of inflation.
The NHS will prioritise emergency care during the strike, which could come at the cost of routine appointments, surgeries and even some urgent cancer treatments, NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.
"This is likely to be the most disruptive set of industrial action days that we've seen all winter," Powis told Times Radio.
"We are working closely across the NHS to make sure that services are not affected in those emergency pathways," he said. "But it is going to be a hard three days and it's going to be quite challenging."
Junior doctors in Britain are qualified physicians, often with several years of experience, who work under the guidance of senior doctors and represent almost half of the country's medical workforce.
Their trade union - the British Medical Association (BMA) - says starting pay for junior doctors can be as low as 14.09 pounds ($17.04) per hour, one pence less than the top level of pay for a barista at British coffee chain Pret A Manger.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure to help end walkouts by health workers, which also hinder one his major priorities of cutting long waiting lists for treatment.
Health minister Steve Barclay on Friday invited the BMA for formal pay talks.
A broader wave of strikes in Britain, involving hundreds of thousands of public sector workers, comes at a time of pressured public finances and as Sunak's government prepares to deliver a budget on Wednesday.
Reuters
World
Britain
UK
Doctors
Being
Strike
Pay
Stay
Disruptive
Health Service
Protest
Inflation
Next
Japan's Nidec lines up five execs as chairman contenders
Putin ally says US, UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-10
Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout
World
2023-03-10
Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout
0
World
2023-03-10
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
2023-03-10
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
0
World
2023-03-09
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
World
2023-03-09
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power
0
World
2023-03-05
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
World
2023-03-05
Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
0
World
10:08
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
World
10:08
India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot
0
World
10:00
Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears
World
10:00
Wall St set to open lower on bank contagion fears
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
4
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
8
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store