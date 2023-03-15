US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years

World
2023-03-15 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years

US business inventories fell for the first time in nearly two years in January, potentially setting up inventory investment to be a drag on economic growth in the first quarter. 

Business inventories dropped 0.1%, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That was the first decline and also the weakest reading since April 2021 and followed a 0.3% gain in December. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories, a key component of gross domestic product, would be unchanged. 

Inventories increased 11.1% on a year-on-year basis in January. Inventory accumulation surged in the fourth quarter, mostly reflecting an unwanted piling up of goods, as growth in consumer spending decelerated because of higher interest rates. 

Retail inventories increased 0.2% instead of 0.3% as estimated in an advance report published last month. They rose 0.4% in December. 

Motor vehicle inventories advanced 0.6% as estimated last month. They increased 1.4% in December. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, gained 0.1% instead of the 0.2% rise estimated last month. 

Inventories accounted for half of the 2.7% annualized growth rate in GDP last quarter. Analysts say a liquidation of these unsold goods could contribute to tipping the economy into an anticipated recession this year. 

Wholesale inventories fell 0.4% in January. Stocks at manufacturers were unchanged. 

Business sales rebounded 1.5% in January after falling 0.6% in December. At January's sales pace, it would take 1.34 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.36 months in December. 

Reuters
 

World

US

Business

Inventory

Investment

Economic

Growth

Commerce

Department

Economy

LBCI Next
Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin
Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

France says French-Emirati business council will advance economic ties

LBCI
World
13:27

Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:12

Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects

LBCI
World
07:13

Hunt, hemmed in by debt, set to focus on growth in UK budget

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:27

Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

LBCI
World
11:29

US senators to propose legislation to mandate balloon tracking

LBCI
World
11:25

Kremlin: relations with US in dire state amid drone incident

LBCI
World
11:21

Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Middle East
07:13

Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app