Aramco affirms support for China's energy security

World
2023-03-26 | 05:52
Aramco affirms support for China's energy security
0min
Aramco affirms support for China's energy security

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco (2223.SE) affirmed on Sunday its support for China's long-term energy security and development, the company's CEO Amin Nasser said in remarks made before a forum in Beijing.

Nasser said that the company has partnerships and emission-reducing technologies with China to make lower carbon products.

Reuters 
 

