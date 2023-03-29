Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

World
2023-03-29 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing &#39;risks to society&#39; ​
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives are calling for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, in an open letter citing potential risks to society and humanity.
 
Earlier this month, Microsoft-backed OpenAI unveiled the fourth iteration of its GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) AI program, which has wowed users with its vast range of applications, from engaging users in human-like conversation to composing songs and summarising lengthy documents.
 
The letter, issued by the non-profit Future of Life Institute and signed by more than 1,000 people including Musk, called for a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols for such designs were developed, implemented and audited by independent experts.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter said.
 
OpenAI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter detailed potential risks to society and civilization by human-competitive AI systems in the form of economic and political disruptions, and called on developers to work with policymakers on governance and regulatory authorities.

Co-signatories included Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, researchers at Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O) DeepMind, and AI heavyweights Yoshua Bengio, often referred to as one of the "godfathers of AI", and Stuart Russell, a pioneer of research in the field.

According to the European Union's transparency register, the Future of Life Institute is primarily funded by the Musk Foundation, as well as London-based effective altruism group Founders Pledge, and Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

The concerns come as EU police force Europol on Monday joined a chorus of ethical and legal concerns over advanced AI like ChatGPT, warning about the potential misuse of the system in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime.
 
Meanwhile, the UK government unveiled proposals for an "adaptable" regulatory framework around AI.

The government's approach, outlined in a policy paper published on Wednesday, would split responsibility for governing artificial intelligence (AI) between its regulators for human rights, health and safety, and competition, rather than create a new body dedicated to the technology.

TRANSPARENCY
 
Musk, whose carmaker Tesla (TSLA.O) is using AI for an autopilot system, has been vocal about his concerns about AI.

Since its release last year, OpenAI's ChatGPT has prompted rivals to accelerate developing similar large language models, and companies to integrate generative AI models into their products.

Last week, OpenAI announced it had partnered with around a dozen firms to build their services into its chatbot, allowing ChatGPT users to order groceries via Instacart, or book flights through Expedia.

Sam Altman, chief executive at OpenAI hasn't signed the letter, a spokesperson at Future of Life told Reuters.

"The letter isn’t perfect, but the spirit is right: we need to slow down until we better understand the ramifications," said Gary Marcus, a professor at New York University who signed the letter. "The big players are becoming increasingly secretive about what they are doing, which makes it hard for society to defend against whatever harms may materialize."
 
Critics accused the letter's signatories of promoting "AI hype", arguing that claims around the technology's current potential had been greatly exaggerated.

"These kinds of statements are meant to raise hype. It's meant to get people worried," Johanna Björklund, an AI researcher and associate professor at Umeå University.
 
"I don't think there's a need to pull the handbrake."

Rather than pause research, she said, AI researchers should be subjected to greater transparency requirements. "If you do AI research, you should be very transparent about how you do it."
 
 

World

Variety

Elon Musk

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI

Risks

society

Tech

LBCI Next
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:41

Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow

LBCI
World
08:34

Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
10:39

Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

LBCI
World
07:24

US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction ​

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app