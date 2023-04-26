News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies
World
2023-04-26 | 08:29
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies
As the top global currency, the US dollar has enjoyed decades as the cash of choice for investors -- but it is now facing a growing challenge to that status.
The greenback has been used for almost everything in terms of international trade and global finance, from ordering planes, buying oil, or issuing debt.
But a number of developing economies, particularly China, have been leading a drive against over-reliance on the US currency.
"In many developing countries there is desire to be less dependent on the dollar, particularly on the trade side," said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the Global Policy Institute at Queen Mary University of London.
On a visit to China in April, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked why "all countries are forced to trade based on the dollar", before signing an agreement with Beijing to provide commercial contracts denominated in yuan and reals.
And Bangladesh announced recently it paid Russia for a nuclear power plant in Chinese yuan, as well as using its own currency for a delivery of liquefied natural gas from France's TotalEnergies.
- Sanctions -
The widely-used dollar gives the United States a big competitive advantage.
Emerging and developing countries are dependent on the movements of the US currency, which influences the price of their imports and their exports.
US-set interest rates also influence the cost of dollar-denominated debt.
But the dollar's dominance has come under the spotlight since the war in Ukraine, which saw Washington and western countries impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year.
"The US uses its dollar hegemony to sanction Russia," said Larry Yang, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management.
"Other countries feel concerned that they might be sanctioned by the US as well, and hence they have decided to opt for more currencies for payment and settlement," he added.
"This change is good for the stability of international trade and it is definitely a long term trend."
China, the world's second-largest economy and Washington's great political rival, has been internationalizing its currency for several years.
But its currency is still largely restricted and regulated by the Chinese authorities.
Yang said the internationalization of the Chinese yuan, also known as RMB, will mean more countries choose the currency for international deals in the future.
"With China's trade volume on a long term rapid ascending trajectory ... the level of RMB internationalization will increase and there will be more trading partners opt for RMB payment and settlement," he told AFP.
- Politics vs economics -
But others warn any significant move away from the dollar would require a number of key factors to be in place, including a transparent government framework, independent central bank, and investor security.
"Clearly, we're entering a very delicate moment for the world economy, with lots of geopolitical tension and the world splitting into two large poles," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist at the Tendencias Consultoria consultancy in Sao Paulo.
But she said proposals against the dollar are often "more political than economic".
Ribeiro also noted that China doesn't have a full market economy.
"Depending on the government's interests, it could artificially devalue the yuan. And if I'm getting paid in yuan, that creates problems for me."
Political or not, the level of foreign exchange reserves held in dollars in central banks has been gradually decreasing.
Reserves of the greenback fell from 71 percent of the total in 1999 to 59 percent in 2021, according to a report from the International Monetary Fund last year.
This was partly down to an increase to 10 percent of reserves in "smaller" currencies, outside of the euro, the yen or the pound.
But the dollar was still the currency used in 42 percent of international trade in April, followed by 33 percent which used the euro, according to international payment system Swift.
The Chinese yuan was used in just two percent of transactions, showing that there is still a long way to go for it to rival the dollar.
"Can we move toward an alternative currency? Yes," said Ribeiro.
"But the entire structure the United States offers in terms of security and institutionality would have to be offered somewhere else."
AFP
World
Dominant
Us
Dollar
Faces
Challenge
Emerging
Currencies
Next
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
Iran says Belgium prisoner swap 'finalized'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-20
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-20
Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate
0
Variety
2023-04-20
IKEA plans new US stores in $2.2 bln push to challenge Walmart and Wayfair
Variety
2023-04-20
IKEA plans new US stores in $2.2 bln push to challenge Walmart and Wayfair
0
World
2023-04-19
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
World
2023-04-19
Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
World
08:56
Moscow says Kyiv undermining peace attempts
0
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
World
08:43
Nationalist Sinn Fein leader to attend Charles III's coronation
0
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
World
08:37
'Cut-throat competition' fuels misery in India's crowded cities
0
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
World
08:30
Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
Variety
2023-04-25
Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling
0
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
World
2023-04-20
Switzerland sanctions Russia's Wagner group
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
Lebanese protest record-low value of local currency
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Middle East
2023-01-26
Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
6
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
7
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
8
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Lebanon News
06:06
Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store