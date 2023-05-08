China will safeguard its interests over EU sanctions

2023-05-08
China will safeguard its interests over EU sanctions
0min
China will safeguard its interests over EU sanctions

China opposes any measures that use China-Russia relations as a pretext for the damage of trade cooperation, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

In response to the European Union's proposed sanctions on Chinese companies over accusations of them aiding Russia's war machine, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said if these sanctions come into force, China will take firm action to safeguard its interests.



Reuters
 

World

China

Safeguard

Interests

EU

Sanctions

Relations

Cooperation

