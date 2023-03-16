A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 70/392430

Breaking Headlines
2023-03-16 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 70/392430
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 70/392430

Breaking Headlines

Blood

Donation

Patient

Hospital

Lebanon

Lebanese

Blood Type

LBCI Next
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:20

Senior Iranian official visits UAE on heels of Saudi deal

LBCI
Variety
10:16

Bing said to remove waitlist for its GPT-4 powered chat

LBCI
Middle East
10:11

Syria's Assad says he won't meet Erdogan until Turkey ends its 'occupation'

LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

LBCI
Variety
06:13

Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app