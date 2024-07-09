Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 13,000, and the diesel price increased by LBP 8,000. In addition, the gas price rose by LBP 34,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,645,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,683,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,518,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 890,000