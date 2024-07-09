Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09 | 02:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 13,000, and the diesel price increased by LBP 8,000. In addition, the gas price rose by LBP 34,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,645,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,683,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,518,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 890,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-05

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-02

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-28

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-25

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-07

Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-05

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-02

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-30

Egyptian president calls in Beijing to address the 'attempts of forced displacement of Palestinians'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

Federal Reserve Chair Powell expects inflation to fall

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-06

Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More