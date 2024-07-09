News
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-09 | 02:13
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 13,000, and the diesel price increased by LBP 8,000. In addition, the gas price rose by LBP 34,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,645,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,683,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,518,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 890,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
Previous
