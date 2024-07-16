News
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 1,000, and gas prices rose by LBP 30,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 3,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,652,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,690,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 920,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
