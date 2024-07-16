Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-07-16 | 02:21
High views
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane increased by LBP 1,000, and gas prices rose by LBP 30,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 3,000. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,652,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,690,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 920,000

