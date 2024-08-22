Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22 | 02:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

Lebanon ranked as the second-largest holder of gold reserves in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with 286.8 tons, according to Forbes Middle East. 

Only Saudi Arabia surpasses Lebanon in the region, with gold reserves of 323.1 tons. Algeria follows Lebanon with 173.6 tons, and Iraq ranks fourth with 148.3 tons. Other countries include Libya, Egypt, and Qatar.

Other MENA countries with significant reserves include Syria, which according to World Gold Council's figures, holds 25.8 tons of gold valued at $2.1 billion, ranking 11th among Arab nations.

Globally, the United States leads in gold reserves, holding 8,133.46 tons, making up 72.4 percent of its total reserves. 

Germany, Italy, France, and Russia follow in the global ranking. The price of gold recently surged past $2,500 per ounce, driven by a weaker dollar, expectations of US interest rate cuts, and geopolitical tensions.

Central banks worldwide are increasingly purchasing gold to diversify away from the dollar, contributing to record levels of reserves. 

In the second quarter, net central bank purchases of gold rose by 6 percent year-on-year, reaching 183 tons.

The approach to reserve management varies among central banks, with most investing in US Treasury bonds, foreign debt instruments, a mix of currencies, and gold. This diversification underscores the global importance of gold as a stable asset in economic uncertainty.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Economy

Gold

Reserve

MENA

LBCI Next
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:27

Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:27

Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-20

Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-19

BDL on alert: Anti-money laundering measures intensified to avoid FAFT's grey list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Public Health Ministry: No new cases of Mpox have been recorded in Lebanon since March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-05

Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

FPM Vice President to LBCI: FPM has a presidential system, decisions are made by its leader; those who left were disruptions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

On LBCI, MP Mneimneh criticizes dialogue process for presidential elections and calls for a unified defense policy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

MP Sayegh: Open Qleiat airport and announce plans to open Hamat and Rayak Airbases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Israeli army says targeted Fatah commander, who 'directed attacks,' in Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanese Army detonates cluster bomb in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
10:57

Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Public Health Emergency Operations Center reports final toll of Beqaa airstrikes: One dead, 30 injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More