Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, the price of 95-octane decreased by LBP 17,000, and 98-octane dropped by LBP 18,000.



Additionally, the price of diesel has fallen by LBP 13,000, while gas prices have remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



• Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,547,000



• Gasoline 98 octane:: LBP 1,586,000



• Diesel Oil: LBP 1,391,000



• Gas Canister: LBP 908,000