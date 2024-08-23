News
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23 | 02:24
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, the price of 95-octane decreased by LBP 17,000, and 98-octane dropped by LBP 18,000.
Additionally, the price of diesel has fallen by LBP 13,000, while gas prices have remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
•
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,547,000
•
Gasoline 98 octane:: LBP 1,586,000
•
Diesel Oil: LBP 1,391,000
•
Gas Canister: LBP 908,000
