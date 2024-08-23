Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, the price of 95-octane decreased by LBP 17,000, and 98-octane dropped by LBP 18,000.

Additionally, the price of diesel has fallen by LBP 13,000, while gas prices have remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,547,000

Gasoline 98 octane:: LBP 1,586,000

Diesel Oil: LBP 1,391,000 

Gas Canister: LBP 908,000 
 

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Decrease

Octane

Diesel

Oil

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-16

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-30

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-26

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-23

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22

Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-21

Lebanon's Fight Against Financial 'Greylisting': Challenges and Political Pressures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Algeria sends first fuel shipment to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-17

Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-09

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Greece requests EU help to fight Athens wildfires: Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13

Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Algeria sends first fuel shipment to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More