Fuel prices update: Latest list issued

Lebanon Economy
2024-09-03 | 02:21
High views
Fuel prices update: Latest list issued
Fuel prices update: Latest list issued

On Tuesday, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 14,000, and diesel fell by LBP 3,000. However, gas prices increased by LBP 4,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,517,000  

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,556,000 

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,379,000  

- Gas Canister: LBP 913,000 

Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Fuel prices fall in Lebanon
