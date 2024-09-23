Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makary announced Monday that the Lebanese Cabinet approved the 2025 budget draft after considering some ministers' remarks.



He said the Cabinet also approved a draft decree to provide temporary compensation and financial assistance to all public sector employees and retirees receiving pensions, as follows:



First: Starting Oct. 1, 2024, all active and retired employees, military personnel in service, and contractors will receive temporary monthly compensation equivalent to double their basic salary, compensation, monthly wage, or pension.



Second: Starting Nov. 1, 2024, an additional salary will be added to the two existing salaries.



Third: Starting Dec. 1, 2024, an additional salary will be added to the three existing salaries.



Fourth: All employees will be granted a lump sum of 10 million Lebanese lira for September and an additional 10 million Lebanese lira for December.



Regarding the draft law, he clarified that if it is not approved by the end of 2024, the government will gradually implement the grants and reforms outlined, starting in 2025.



Makary added that the prime minister has called for an emergency Cabinet session at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss recent developments. He urged all boycotting ministers to participate and take responsibility for their national duties.



He continued, saying the prime minister participated in the National Emergency Committee meeting, attended by representatives from ministries and humanitarian organizations, to discuss ways to respond to the increasing number of displaced people from southern towns affected by Israeli attacks.