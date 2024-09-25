Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25 | 07:29
High views
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0min
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

The Central Bank of Lebanon announced that, in light of the emergency circumstances the country is facing, the Central Council of the Bank, convened on September 25, 2024, has decided to request that banks exceptionally and for one time only pay an amount equal to three monthly installments at the beginning of October for all beneficiaries of the two Circulars 158 and 166.

