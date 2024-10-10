BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147

The Banque du Liban (BDL) issued a statement amending Circulars 166 and 147. Below are the details of the statement:

As part of BDL’s policy to broaden the range of beneficiaries from its circulars in an initial phase, the Central Council, in its session held on October 9, 2024, decided to amend Basic Circular 166. This amendment allows all depositors who converted their deposits from Lebanese lira to foreign currencies after October 30, 2019, regardless of the amount, to benefit from the provisions of the circular.

Additionally, the Central Council amended Basic Circular 147, mandating banks to accept the return of unused issued checks into all accounts. This adjustment enables depositors to re-deposit their funds into their accounts, thus allowing them to benefit from applicable BDL circulars on those accounts.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

BDL

Amendments

Circulars

Deposits

Bank

Lebanon

$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25

Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07

World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08

$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07

World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-03

Lebanon's economic recovery prospects 'severely weakened' by upsurge in fighting: S&P Global

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-22

UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-09

Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02

Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:56

Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:17

Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:52

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:19

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More