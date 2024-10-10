News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-10 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147
The Banque du Liban (BDL) issued a statement amending Circulars 166 and 147. Below are the details of the statement:
As part of BDL’s policy to broaden the range of beneficiaries from its circulars in an initial phase, the Central Council, in its session held on October 9, 2024, decided to amend Basic Circular 166. This amendment allows all depositors who converted their deposits from Lebanese lira to foreign currencies after October 30, 2019, regardless of the amount, to benefit from the provisions of the circular.
Additionally, the Central Council amended Basic Circular 147, mandating banks to accept the return of unused issued checks into all accounts. This adjustment enables depositors to re-deposit their funds into their accounts, thus allowing them to benefit from applicable BDL circulars on those accounts.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
BDL
Amendments
Circulars
Deposits
Bank
Lebanon
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-25
Lebanon's Central Bank requests exceptional payment of three monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
World Bank allocates $250 million in aid to Lebanon for emergency relief
0
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements
Middle East News
2024-09-28
Israeli forces intercept rocket fire from Lebanon targeting West Bank settlements
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-08
$10 billion economic toll: Lebanon faces massive losses one year after escalation
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-07
World Bank aims to release emergency funds for Lebanon, managing director says
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-04
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-03
Lebanon's economic recovery prospects 'severely weakened' by upsurge in fighting: S&P Global
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-03
Lebanon's economic recovery prospects 'severely weakened' by upsurge in fighting: S&P Global
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-22
UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week
World News
2024-08-22
UN nuclear agency head to visit Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant next week
0
Middle East News
2024-07-15
Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump
Middle East News
2024-07-15
Saudi Arabia condemns shooting of Donald Trump
0
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal
Middle East News
2024-10-09
Mossad's Barnea urges CIA: Lebanon ceasefire must be tied to Gaza hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Unveiling the Fattah-2 missiles: Iran's $20 million attack on Israel demonstrates enhanced military strength
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
2
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
4
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
Middle East News
09:30
Esmail Qaani suspected of espionage and hospitalized due to heart attack during interrogation: Sky News Arabia
5
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
17:17
Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:17
Israel's army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
01:52
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:52
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah leaders in South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More