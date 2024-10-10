BDL issues amendments to Circulars 166 and 147

The Banque du Liban (BDL) issued a statement amending Circulars 166 and 147. Below are the details of the statement:



As part of BDL’s policy to broaden the range of beneficiaries from its circulars in an initial phase, the Central Council, in its session held on October 9, 2024, decided to amend Basic Circular 166. This amendment allows all depositors who converted their deposits from Lebanese lira to foreign currencies after October 30, 2019, regardless of the amount, to benefit from the provisions of the circular.



Additionally, the Central Council amended Basic Circular 147, mandating banks to accept the return of unused issued checks into all accounts. This adjustment enables depositors to re-deposit their funds into their accounts, thus allowing them to benefit from applicable BDL circulars on those accounts.